Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Madison. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 34% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 11, 2021 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
While you can be safe in a car in a lightning storm, it is not because of the tires.
Showers and storms that have been hitting northern and central Wisconsin are expected to move to southern Wisconsin on Wednesday, as clouds and cooler weather replace sun and heat, according to forecasters.
Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Today has the makings …
This evening's outlook for Madison: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Madison area. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Madison community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. A 57-degree low…
Heat index values in the mid- to upper 90s are expected across southern Wisconsin on Tuesday, but highs might not crack 70 on Wednesday, according to forecasters.
Southern Wisconsin won’t see highs back in the 80s until Tuesday, according to forecasters.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect d…
For the drive home in Madison: Partly cloudy skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are i…