Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 10, 2022 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
A high chance of rain across the state Monday with severe storms expected in spots. The chance for severe weather will continue Tuesday as well. Here's the latest on the timing and threats.
Fireworks have a broad range of good weather conditions in which to be set off and viewed.
The Madison area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. 73 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay…
A Tornado Watch has been issued for much of southern Wisconsin until 10 p.m. Wednesday. Here's the latest on the timing and threats from Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner.
In many regions of the world, the pace at which fire weather conditions are increasing is accelerating faster than climate models predicted.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect …
As a cold front pushes in, scattered storms are expected late this afternoon and evening across the state and some could be severe. Here's everything you need to know about the timing and threats.
This evening in Madison: Thunderstorms likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Hot…
Madison's evening forecast: Thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Hot temp…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are …