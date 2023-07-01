The Madison area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.