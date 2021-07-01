The Madison area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 1, 2021 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Madison: Considerable cloudiness. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison M…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this…
Most of drought-stricken southern Wisconsin should receive at least a half-inch of rain and some areas could see 2 inches or more by the end of the weekend, according to forecasters.
Storms that could be severe may deliver much-needed heavy rain to southern Wisconsin over coming days
Southern Wisconsin could see 2 inches or more of rain by Sunday, according to forecasters.
With much-needed rain falling across southern Wisconsin Tuesday morning, strong storms that could feature gusty winds are possible in the afternoon and evening, according to forecasters.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Madison area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. The are…
Heat waves and droughts go hand-in-hand.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Madison area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
Madison's evening forecast: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 69F. Winds SW at 5 to …
- Updated
From bears taking baths to dogs swimming through the air over air conditioners, the intense heat has led animals, like their human counterparts, to find innovative ways of cooling off.