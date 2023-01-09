Madison residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 40 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 9, 2023 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Snow will be around today and tomorrow, but some will be seeing more than others. Track the activity across the state and find out who will see the most in our latest forecast.
Rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow are coming down across the state today. See when and where each type of precipitation will occur and how much will fall through Wednesday in our updated forecast.
Gov. Newsom has declared a state of emergency to aid in cleanup. Meanwhile, parts of the Midwest are dealing with snow, ice or tornadoes, and the South is recovering from strong overnight storms.
Lots of light to moderate snow across the area today as a low-pressure system works over us. See how much more snow will fall and when it will all come to an end in our weather update.
Catching a break from the snow today, but another round looks to work over us this weekend. Find out when the chance begins, how long it will last, and how much snow is expected to fall here.
Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 23F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Madison people shou…
This evening in Madison: Clear skies. Low 16F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Madison tomorrow. It shou…
A powerful storm system that delivered a blizzard to the west and north and deadly tornadoes to the south is set to dump heavy snow on parts of Wisconsin.
The recent winter storm that affected large portions of the United States just days before the Christmas holiday was remarkable in a number of dimensions.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Madison area Tuesday. It looks to reach a cold 41 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are…