Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 9, 2023 in Madison, WI

Madison residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 40 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

