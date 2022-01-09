It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 11. A 0-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 9, 2022 in Madison, WI
