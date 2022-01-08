Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 8, 2022 in Madison, WI

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 26. 7 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
A winter weather advisory is in effect through 6 p.m. Wednesday. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details on what to expect.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for southern and central Wisconsin and a winter storm warning for far northern Wisconsin on Wednesday.
Some of Madison's streets will still be covered with snow for the Monday morning commute.
Also, a sharp divide in January temperatures is expected between a colder-than-average north and a mild South. From snow to storms, here's a roundup of today's weather news and forecasts across the country.
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
No major storms are in the forecast as temperatures rise and fall and rise and fall for southern Wisconsin over the next week.
After a storm system delivers high winds and snow to Wisconsin on Wednesday, two waves of below-zero cold will follow, according to forecasters.
Roughly the western half of Wisconsin is under a wind chill advisory from 9 p.m. Thursday through 9 a.m. Friday, and more bitter cold moves in on Sunday, according to forecasters.
Saturday’s highs around 30 across southern Wisconsin will be a brief respite from bitter cold, according to forecasters.
