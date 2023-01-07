Temperatures will be just above freezing in Madison today. It looks like it will be a cold 33 degrees. A 19-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 7, 2023 in Madison, WI
