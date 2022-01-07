 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 7, 2022 in Madison, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 7, 2022 in Madison, WI

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 11 though it will feel even colder at 10. We'll see a low temperature of 3 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 5 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from THU 9:00 PM CST until FRI 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Badgers guard Brad Davison shares strategy for slowing Iowa’s Keegan Murray

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics