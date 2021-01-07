It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 25.87. 22 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until THU 10:00 AM CST. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 7, 2021 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
As many learned during the brutal cold of late January two years ago, a weakening of the polar vortex is bad news for Wisconsin, and meteorologists have been seeing signs of that pointing toward cold outbreaks starting during the third week of January, AccuWeather said.
Foggy and warm (for winter) Monday for southern Wisconsin, but polar vortex may bring bitter cold later in January
"Many of the chips are beginning to line up to suggest we will see a shift of the polar vortex and an arctic invasion across the central and eastern U.S. and Canada toward the end of the month," AccuWeather meteorologist Paul Pastelok said.
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 19.91. A 14-degree l…
Madison's evening forecast: Snow showers early. Breaks in the overcast later. Low 14F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%. It might …
Lake Mendota is now completely frozen, but Madisonians should be careful because it may still be too thin to walk on.
The thick fog could make roads dangerous Sunday evening. If the fog freezes, it could also make roads slick.
Southeastern Wisconsin residents will see enough snow Friday to shovel, while it's uncertain how much south-central Wisconsin will get, according to forecasters.
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 24.71. A 16-degree l…
This evening in Madison: Cloudy skies. Low 16F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 26. 19 degrees is …