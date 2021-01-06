It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 23.3. 26 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until WED 9:00 AM CST. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 6, 2021 in Madison, WI
Southeastern Wisconsin residents will see enough snow Friday to shovel, while it's uncertain how much south-central Wisconsin will get, according to forecasters.
Foggy and warm (for winter) Monday for southern Wisconsin, but polar vortex may bring bitter cold later in January
"Many of the chips are beginning to line up to suggest we will see a shift of the polar vortex and an arctic invasion across the central and eastern U.S. and Canada toward the end of the month," AccuWeather meteorologist Paul Pastelok said.
Lake Mendota is now completely frozen, but Madisonians should be careful because it may still be too thin to walk on.
The thick fog could make roads dangerous Sunday evening. If the fog freezes, it could also make roads slick.
