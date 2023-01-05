It will be a cold day in Madison, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 36 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. There is a 40% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 5, 2023 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Snow will be around today and tomorrow, but some will be seeing more than others. Track the activity across the state and find out who will see the most in our latest forecast.
Rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow are coming down across the state today. See when and where each type of precipitation will occur and how much will fall through Wednesday in our updated forecast.
Gov. Newsom has declared a state of emergency to aid in cleanup. Meanwhile, parts of the Midwest are dealing with snow, ice or tornadoes, and the South is recovering from strong overnight storms.
Temperatures will be a lot lower today than yesterday thanks to a cold front. Rain and snow showers will return Saturday. See how your New Year's Eve and New Year's Day plans will be impacted here.
A powerful storm system that delivered a blizzard to the west and north and deadly tornadoes to the south is set to dump heavy snow on parts of Wisconsin.
The recent winter storm that affected large portions of the United States just days before the Christmas holiday was remarkable in a number of dimensions.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Madison Sunday. It looks like it will be a bitter 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
For the drive home in Madison: Rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 32F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a …
This evening's outlook for Madison: Cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Madison people should be prepared for temperature…
For the drive home in Madison: Mostly cloudy. Low near 30F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Madison will be cool tomorrow. It looks li…