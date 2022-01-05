 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 5, 2022 in Madison, WI

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 18 though it will feel even colder at 17. Today's forecasted low temperature is 8 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 36% chance of rain. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from WED 12:00 AM CST until WED 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.

