Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2023 in Madison, WI

It will be a cold day in Madison, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 35 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 35% chance of rain. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until WED 3:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

