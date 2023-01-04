It will be a cold day in Madison, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 35 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 35% chance of rain. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until WED 3:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2023 in Madison, WI
