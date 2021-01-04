 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2021 in Madison, WI

It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 22.92. 26 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 40% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until MON 12:00 PM CST. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

