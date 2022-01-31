It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 30. 28 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 31, 2022 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be bad enough, but factor in the wind and it will feel even worse. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner tells us how cold it's going to get.
There's a 100% chance of snow in Madison Saturday night, according to the National Weather Service.
Wind chills reached 27 below Wednesday morning and are expected to dip again to 19 below over the weekend.
Highs across southern Wisconsin will go from the teens to the 30s and back to the teens over the next week, according to forecasters.
Small to moderate snowstorms will hit southern Wisconsin overnight the next three nights, according to forecasters.
Wind chills were down around 20 below early Tuesday and could hit 30 below early Wednesday, before temperatures moderate, according to forecasters.
One round of snow is gone, but another is on the way. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has your forecast for the end of the weekend and the start of the work week across southern Wisconsin.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 6 though it will feel even colder at 5. We'll see a low tempera…
A bomb cyclone could hit the U.S. Northeast this weekend. Here's a look at terms like bombogenesis that meteorologists use to describe such big storms.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 12 though it will feel even colder at 11. We'll see a low temperature …