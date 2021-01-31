 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 31, 2021 in Madison, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 31, 2021 in Madison, WI

It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 20.2. Today's forecasted low temperature is 19 degrees. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 64% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until SUN 6:00 PM CST. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.

