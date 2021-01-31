It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 20.2. Today's forecasted low temperature is 19 degrees. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 64% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until SUN 6:00 PM CST. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 31, 2021 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Several inches of snow will fall, with the most in southeastern Wisconsin and along the Illinois border and the least to the north, according to forecasters.
Forecasters are watching a powerful system pounding California that likely will affect the Midwest starting Saturday, but exactly where is uncertain at this point.
While confidence is increasing that accumulating snow will fall Saturday and Sunday, there still is considerable uncertainty regarding amounts and the timing of the snow, according to forecasters.
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 21.13. A 29-degree l…
Several inches had fallen by daybreak and more was expected, with far southern and southeastern Wisconsin experiencing the hardest hit, according to forecasters.
Like the snowstorm earlier this week, the heaviest snow is predicted to fall in Wisconsin’s southern and southeastern tiers of counties, which are under a winter storm watch, according to forecasters.
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at 10.82. 10 degrees …
Several inches had fallen by daybreak and more was expected, with far southern and southeastern Wisconsin experiencing the hardest hit, according to forecasters.
This evening in Madison: Snow in the evening will taper off to light snow overnight. Low 29F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 …
Like the snowstorm earlier this week, the heaviest snow is predicted to fall in Wisconsin’s southern and southeastern tiers of counties, which are under a winter storm watch, according to forecasters.