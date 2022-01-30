 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 30, 2022 in Madison, WI

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel even colder at 25. 13 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.

Tags

Local Weather

