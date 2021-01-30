 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 30, 2021 in Madison, WI

It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 21.13. A 29-degree low is forcasted. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 86% chance of rain. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 18 mph. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

