Cool temperatures will blanket the Madison area Tuesday. It looks to reach a cold 41 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 70% chance. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 3, 2023 in Madison, WI
