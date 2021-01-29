 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 29, 2021 in Madison, WI

It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at 16.24. A 20-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.

