Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 28, 2021 in Madison, WI

It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel even colder at 20.89. 4 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.

