It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel even colder at 20.89. 4 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 28, 2021 in Madison, WI
Several inches of snow will fall, with the most in southeastern Wisconsin and along the Illinois border and the least to the north, according to forecasters.
Forecasters are watching a powerful system pounding California that likely will affect the Midwest starting Saturday, but exactly where is uncertain at this point.
Several inches had fallen by daybreak and more was expected, with far southern and southeastern Wisconsin experiencing the hardest hit, according to forecasters.
Snow Saturday night into Sunday will have Wisconsin residents shoveling and snow-blowing, and could impact the start of the NFC title game at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, according to forecasters.
Meteorologists are uncertain whether the snowstorm will track north into Wisconsin or south into Illinois.
Accumulating snow is likely Saturday night into Sunday, though it may be over by kickoff at Lambeau Field at 2:05 p.m. Sunday, according to forecasters.
