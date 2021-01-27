 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 27, 2021 in Madison, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 27, 2021 in Madison, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel much colder at 9.82. Today's forecasted low temperature is 0 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the North. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Major snowfall brings some relief, joy to Midwest

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics