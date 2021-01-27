Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 27, 2021 in Madison, WI

It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel much colder at 9.82. Today's forecasted low temperature is 0 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the North. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
