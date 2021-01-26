 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 26, 2021 in Madison, WI

It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at 10.82. 10 degrees is today's low. There is a 67% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until TUE 12:00 PM CST. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.

Ask the Weather Guys: What is the Ice Bowl?
Weather

Ask the Weather Guys: What is the Ice Bowl?

The “Ice Bowl” refers to the National Football League’s championship game between the Green Bay Packers and the Dallas Cowboys that occurred on Dec. 31, 1967, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.

