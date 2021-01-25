It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at 14.2. Today's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. Today's forecast brings 51% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 25, 2021 in Madison, WI
Accumulating snow is likely Saturday night into Sunday, though it may be over by kickoff at Lambeau Field at 2:05 p.m. Sunday, according to forecasters.
Snow Saturday night into Sunday will have Wisconsin residents shoveling and snow-blowing, and could impact the start of the NFC title game at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, according to forecasters.
Temperatures will recover to near normal by Sunday, when some light snow could hit before or during the NFC title game in Green Bay, according to forecasters.
Meteorologists are uncertain whether the snowstorm will track north into Wisconsin or south into Illinois.
