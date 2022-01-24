 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 24, 2022 in Madison, WI

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel even colder at 20. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -5 degrees. Today's forecast brings 51% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from MON 3:00 AM CST until MON 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.

