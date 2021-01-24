Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 24, 2021 in Madison, WI

It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 25.22. A 12-degree low is forcasted. Today's forecast brings 50% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until SUN 9:00 AM CST. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.