It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 14 though it will feel even colder at 13. Today's forecasted low temperature is 8 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SAT 8:00 PM CST until SUN 3:00 AM CST.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 23, 2022 in Madison, WI
Small to moderate snowstorms will hit southern Wisconsin overnight the next three nights, according to forecasters.
Highs will be in the single digits and teens for the next week for southern Wisconsin, other than a break to the 20s on Saturday, according to forecasters.
There's a 100% chance of snow in Madison Saturday night, according to the National Weather Service.
The Midwest is all too familiar with frigid temperatures, but some cold air outbreaks are worse than others. These five stand out above the rest.
Our average temperature since Dec. 1 is about 2.7 degrees above average, and our snow situation has been unimpressive so far.
A southward displacement of the polar vortex will bring waves of cold air to the Midwest and the Northeast over the next week or two.
Some snow, but no significant snowstorms are expected as southern Wisconsin’s extended cold stretch continues into late January, according to forecasters.
