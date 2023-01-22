It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees today. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 22, 2023 in Madison, WI
