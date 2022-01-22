It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 22. Today's forecasted low temperature is 3 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Madison could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 22, 2022 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs will be in the single digits and teens for the next week for southern Wisconsin, other than a break to the 20s on Saturday, according to forecasters.
Small to moderate snowstorms will hit southern Wisconsin overnight the next three nights, according to forecasters.
Our average temperature since Dec. 1 is about 2.7 degrees above average, and our snow situation has been unimpressive so far.
A southward displacement of the polar vortex will bring waves of cold air to the Midwest and the Northeast over the next week or two.
A "dusting" of snow on Sunday will be followed by cold temperatures in the Madison area next week, the National Weather Service predicts.
Some snow, but no significant snowstorms are expected as southern Wisconsin’s extended cold stretch continues into late January, according to forecasters.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 27. 18 degrees is today's low. E…
It will be a cold day in Madison, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 36 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in t…
Madison's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 8F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good…
For the drive home in Madison: Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 19F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good da…