 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 21, 2022 in Madison, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 21, 2022 in Madison, WI

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel even colder at 18. 12 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Wintry precipitation falls across the South

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics