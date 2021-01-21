It will be a cold day in Madison, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 34 degrees. 9 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 21, 2021 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will recover to near normal by Sunday, when some light snow could hit before or during the NFC title game in Green Bay, according to forecasters.
Sunday’s NFC title game in Green Bay should see a high in the 20s with a chance for snow, according to forecasters.
It will be a cold day in Madison, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 34 degrees. A 29-degree low is forcast…
Temperatures in the northern Plains and Midwest from Jan. 24-28 should average 10 to 20 degrees below normal, which could put highs in the single digits and lows below zero, AccuWeather said.
Snowstorm set to hit Wisconsin Thursday (Jan. 14) into Friday (Jan. 15). See how much will fall and when
Predicted snow totals continue to vary widely, but forecasters agree that everyone in the state is going to see some snow, with winter weather advisories for all but southeast of Madison and far northeast counties bordering Michigan.
Temperatures will rise to the 30s Wednesday and Thursday, then plunge to around zero Friday night, according to forecasters.
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 25.58. Today's forec…
Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperatu…
Lincoln's was rainy, Taft was inaugurated in a blinding snowstorm, and Reagan had both the warmest and coldest of the January inaugurals.
Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Occasional snow showers. Low 29F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations les…