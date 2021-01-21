 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 21, 2021 in Madison, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 21, 2021 in Madison, WI

It will be a cold day in Madison, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 34 degrees. 9 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

