Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 20, 2023 in Madison, WI

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29. Today's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until FRI 5:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
