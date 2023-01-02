Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until MON 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2023 in Madison, WI
