 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2022 in Madison, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2022 in Madison, WI

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 14 though it will feel even colder at 13. Today's forecasted low temperature is -2 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until SUN 3:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Casey O'Brien describes go-ahead goal in Wisconsin women's hockey victory

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics