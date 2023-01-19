Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 19, 2023 in Madison, WI

Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 35% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until THU 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.
