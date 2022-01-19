It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 13 though it will feel even colder at 12. -2 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Madison could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 19, 2022 in Madison, WI
