 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 19, 2021 in Madison, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 19, 2021 in Madison, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at 16.35. 9 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the West. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics