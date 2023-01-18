Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 18, 2023 in Madison, WI
