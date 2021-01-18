It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at 20.67. We'll see a low temperature of 15 degrees today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at mph. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 18, 2021 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Predicted snow totals continue to vary widely, but forecasters agree that everyone in the state is going to see some snow, with winter weather advisories for all but southeast of Madison and far northeast counties bordering Michigan.
The heaviest accumulation will be in northern Wisconsin, but even southern Wisconsin could see several inches — or very little, according to forecasters.
A storm system that could hit southern Wisconsin Thursday into Friday won’t deliver significant accumulations as it ushers in colder weather for the weekend, according to forecasters.
It will be a cold day in Madison, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 34 degrees. A 29-degree low is forcast…
Temperatures in the northern Plains and Midwest from Jan. 24-28 should average 10 to 20 degrees below normal, which could put highs in the single digits and lows below zero, AccuWeather said.
Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Snow in the evening will give way to lingering snow showers overnight. Low 31F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 m…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Madison today. It looks like it will be a nippy 34 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Outdoor flo…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 25.58. Today's forec…
Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperatu…
Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Occasional snow showers. Low 29F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations les…