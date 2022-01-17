It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 27. 18 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 17, 2022 in Madison, WI
