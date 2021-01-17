Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 17, 2021 in Madison, WI

It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 25.58. Today's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SAT 10:57 PM CST until SUN 3:00 AM CST. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.
Predicted snow totals continue to vary widely, but forecasters agree that everyone in the state is going to see some snow, with winter weather advisories for all but southeast of Madison and far northeast counties bordering Michigan.
The heaviest accumulation will be in northern Wisconsin, but even southern Wisconsin could see several inches — or very little, according to forecasters.
After seeing highs near 40 at mid-week, southern Wisconsin could see snow before highs tumble to the low 20s for the weekend, according to forecasters.
A storm system that could hit southern Wisconsin Thursday into Friday won’t deliver significant accumulations as it ushers in colder weather for the weekend, according to forecasters.
Temperatures in the northern Plains and Midwest from Jan. 24-28 should average 10 to 20 degrees below normal, which could put highs in the single digits and lows below zero, AccuWeather said.
The use of computers to mathematically produce weather forecasts is one of the most unheralded scientific advances of the 20th century.