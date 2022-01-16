 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 16, 2022 in Madison, WI

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel even colder at 23. Today's forecasted low temperature is 19 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.

