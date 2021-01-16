 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 16, 2021 in Madison, WI

Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.

