Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 15, 2023 in Madison, WI

Temperatures in Madison will be cool today. It looks like it will be a bitter 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.

