It will be a cold day in Madison, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 34 degrees. A 29-degree low is forcasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 45% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 15, 2021 in Madison, WI
Predicted snow totals continue to vary widely, but forecasters agree that everyone in the state is going to see some snow, with winter weather advisories for all but southeast of Madison and far northeast counties bordering Michigan.
The heaviest accumulation will be in northern Wisconsin, but even southern Wisconsin could see several inches — or very little, according to forecasters.
After seeing highs near 40 at mid-week, southern Wisconsin could see snow before highs tumble to the low 20s for the weekend, according to forecasters.
A storm system that could hit southern Wisconsin Thursday into Friday won’t deliver significant accumulations as it ushers in colder weather for the weekend, according to forecasters.
Mild weather to continue, but arctic cold looms later in January for Wisconsin due to polar vortex weakening
Forecasters say signs are pointing toward cold air outbreaks that will begin during the third week of January, ending what has been a mild winter for Wisconsin.
The use of computers to mathematically produce weather forecasts is one of the most unheralded scientific advances of the 20th century.
