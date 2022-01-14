 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 14, 2022 in Madison, WI

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel even colder at 22. We'll see a low temperature of 12 degrees today. There is only a 22% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.

