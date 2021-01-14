Temperatures will be just above freezing in Madison today. It looks like it will be a nippy 34 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 78% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 14, 2021 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
The heaviest accumulation will be in northern Wisconsin, but even southern Wisconsin could see several inches — or very little, according to forecasters.
Mild weather to continue, but arctic cold looms later in January for Wisconsin due to polar vortex weakening
Forecasters say signs are pointing toward cold air outbreaks that will begin during the third week of January, ending what has been a mild winter for Wisconsin.
After seeing highs near 40 at mid-week, southern Wisconsin could see snow before highs tumble to the low 20s for the weekend, according to forecasters.
A storm system that could hit southern Wisconsin Thursday into Friday won’t deliver significant accumulations as it ushers in colder weather for the weekend, according to forecasters.
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at 16.07. Today's forec…
Quiet and mild weather will continue for the next week, but arctic air could be headed to Wisconsin and the region later this month thanks to changes in the polar vortex, according to forecasters.
The use of computers to mathematically produce weather forecasts is one of the most unheralded scientific advances of the 20th century.
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel even colder at 24.08. 20 degrees …
This evening in Madison: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 27F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a co…
This evening in Madison: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good d…