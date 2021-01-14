 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 14, 2021 in Madison, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 14, 2021 in Madison, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Madison today. It looks like it will be a nippy 34 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 78% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics