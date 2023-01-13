It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30. Today's forecasted low temperature is 19 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 13, 2023 in Madison, WI
