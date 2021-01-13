Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 37 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 13, 2021 in Madison, WI
Quiet and mild weather will continue for the next week, but arctic air could be headed to Wisconsin and the region later this month thanks to changes in the polar vortex, according to forecasters.
Mild weather to continue, but arctic cold looms later in January for Wisconsin due to polar vortex weakening
Forecasters say signs are pointing toward cold air outbreaks that will begin during the third week of January, ending what has been a mild winter for Wisconsin.
After seeing highs near 40 at mid-week, southern Wisconsin could see snow before highs tumble to the low 20s for the weekend, according to forecasters.
A storm system that could hit southern Wisconsin Thursday into Friday won’t deliver significant accumulations as it ushers in colder weather for the weekend, according to forecasters.
As many learned during the brutal cold of late January two years ago, a weakening of the polar vortex is bad news for Wisconsin, and meteorologists have been seeing signs of that pointing toward cold outbreaks starting during the third week of January, AccuWeather said.
The use of computers to mathematically produce weather forecasts is one of the most unheralded scientific advances of the 20th century.
